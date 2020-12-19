General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama visits Greater Accra Regional Police command to secure bail for protesters

Former President John Dramani Mahama with Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with the leadership of the party, visited the Accra Regional Police Command in Adjabeng to monitor the bail process for some supporters of the party who were arrested on Thursday following a protest.



The NDC supporters on December 17, marched to the Electoral Commission of Ghana headquarters in Adabraka, Accra, to register their displeasure at the erroneously declared results of the December 7 presidential poll.



Francis Xavier Sosu, a lawyer for the accused persons told Citi News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that his clients “are supposed to reappear on January 25, 2021”.



“They were arraigned before the court on three charges: conspiracy, unlawful assembly and failure to notify the police. They pleaded not guilty to all the counts.



“The bail is GH¢10,000 with one surety each. We are currently working to execute the bail for them,” Francis Xavier Sosu added.



Mahama was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.





