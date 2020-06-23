Regional News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Mahama visits Dzemeni in Volta Region to commiserate with rainstorm victims

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday 20th June, 2020 undertook yet another Community Engagement Activity to the Tongor Dzemeni Community in the South Dayi Constituency of the Volta Region.



The NDC leader was in Dzemeni to commiserate with victims of a recent rainstorm, the families of persons who lost their lives when a boat capsized in the middle of the Volta River and meet the boat owners association.



Ahead of his meeting and interaction with the people, former President Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Fiaga and other chiefs of the Tongor Traditional Area where he held some discussions with them before meeting the community.



President Mahama among others spoke about the issues surrounding the planned voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission and used the opportunity to encourage the chiefs to rally their people to get ready to cast their vote in December and for the NDC.



He said; “I will like to remind Togbui and all our citizens that this year is an election year, and the Electoral Commission has decided that it wants to do a registration.



Former President added; “We’ve had disagreements with the Electoral Commission on what register to use. The matter has ended up with the Supreme Court and we are waiting for the court to give its verdict. Whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives, we are all law-abiding citizens and we shall respect the verdict of the court”.

