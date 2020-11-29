Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Mahama turns 62 years today

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has turned 62 years old today.



Mahama was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango to an affluent teacher, rice farmer and politician.



The former president is seeking reelection in the upcoming December polls after losing his seat to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.



Wife of the former president, Lordina Mahama has taken to her Facebook page to celebrate the day with her husband.



According to her, her beloved, John Dramani Mahama has been her perfect gift from God.



She also appreciated Mahama for being by her side when she needed him the most.



"You’ve been my inspiration, my strength and my soul mate.

You are always there when I need you. Having you by my side has meant the world to me...Happy 62nd birthday and God bless you my dear husband - my perfect gift from God."



She also touched on his relationship with God, urging him to read Psalm 121: 1-8 always.

