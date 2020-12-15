General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mahama to visit family of supporters killed in Techiman South mayhem

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), will on Wednesday visit the family of those who lost their lives in the post-election violence that erupted in Techiman South during the general polls last week.



At least three people lost their lives in the chaos that broke out in the Techiman South constituency when opposition NDC officials protested the alleged manipulation of figures in favor of the NPP parliamentary candidate.



Ahead of the scheduled visit by the Flagbearer, the leadership of the NDC had visited the Electoral Commission (EC) office in the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region days ago to demand copies of the pink sheets and collation sheet used to declare the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the Member of Parliament-elect.



A Press release by the Regional Secretary of the NDC in the Bono East region in relation to Mahama’s scheduled visit said: “The Regional EC office and the Techiman South Constituency EC office will feel his presence…”



As part of his visit on Wednesday, John Mahama will also interact with the leadership of the party, sympathizers and party faithful within the region.





Below is the full statement



For Immediate Release



15th December 2020



H. E. THE FLAG BEARER OF NDC PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA WILL VISIT BONO EAST CAPITAL TECHIMAN ON WEDNESDAY 16TH DECEMBER, 2020.



The Flag Bearer of National Democratic Congress H.E. President John Dramani Mahama will visit the Bono East Capital Techiman on Wednesday 16th December, 2020.



Upon his arrival, he will pay a courtesy call on the Techiman Traditional Council and then have a solidarity visit to the family of those who have lost their lives in the battle to see NDC win power and those who were injured in the same course.



The Regional EC office and the Techiman South Constituency EC office will feel his presence and this visit will accord him the opportunity to interact with the leadership of the party, supporters, sympathizers, and faithfuls of the party within the region.



By this release, all Constituencies within the region are invited to make this visit a memorable one.



There is light at the end of the tunnel.



Signed



Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali



(Reg. Secretary)



????0245951951

