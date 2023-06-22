Mahama to speak on corruption in Nigeria

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been invited as a Special Guest to the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers' 53rd annual national conference in Ilorin, Kwara State.



The conference, which began on June 19, 2023, will host John Dramani Mahama as a keynote speaker on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



John Mahama's address, titled "Asset Valuation as a Global Anti-Corruption Tool," aims to shed light on the detrimental effects of corruption in various forms on economies. Drawing from his vast experience as a former president of Ghana, he will discuss the ways in which corruption hampers economic growth and development.



Furthermore, the former president will offer valuable recommendations to the conference attendees on how to utilize valuation and professional standards effectively to combat corruption. His insights are expected to provide a fresh perspective and inspire innovative approaches in tackling corruption within the real estate sector.



His participation in the conference is seen as a significant contribution to the ongoing efforts to address corruption and promote transparency in Nigeria and across the globe.



The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers has long been at the forefront of promoting ethical standards and professionalism within the real estate sector.



By inviting influential figures like Mr. Mahama, the institution seeks to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing to enhance the fight against corruption and promote good governance.



YNA/DA