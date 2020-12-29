General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mahama to speak at 39th Anniversary of 31st December Revolution

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will this year be the Special Guest of Honour at the 39th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.



This year’s commemoration falls on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and in partnership with the Office of the former President Jerry John Rawlings and the Central Planning Committee of the 31st December Anniversary.



The event will be held at the Osekan Park on the Atta Mills High Street in Accra.



This is organised in honour of the late Founder of NDC and leader of the Revolution, a Press statement issued by the Planning Committee said.



The dress code for the commemoration is black or red.





Below is a statement from the planning committee



PRESS RELEASE



December 28, 2020



39TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 31ST DECEMBER 1981 REVOLUTION



The Central Planning Committee of the 31st December Anniversary and the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, in partnership with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will host the commemoration of the 39th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution on Thursday December 31 at the Osekan Park on the Atta Mills High Street.



Organised in honour of the late Founder of NDC, former President of the Republic of Ghana and leader of the Revolution, the ceremony will commence at 8.30am.



HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CELEBRATION



• Wreath-Laying/Parade and Commemoration at Osekan Park, Accra on Thursday, 31st December, 2020 from 8.30 am to 1.30pm



• SPECIAL-GUEST-OF-HONOUR former President and Flagbearer of NDC H.E. John Dramani Mahama



• Dress Code: Black or Red

ALL REVOLUTIONARY ORGANS, THE GENERAL PUBLIC AND MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE CORDIALLY INVITED



Issued by THE ANNIVERSARY CENTRAL PLANNING COMMITTEE

Contact: 024 129 8049

