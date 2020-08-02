Politics of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Mahama to register for EC’s voter card in the Savannah Region on wednesday

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be in the Savannah Region on Wednesday August 5, 2020 to take part in the ongoing Electoral Commission (EC) Voter registration exercise.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be in his home constituency of Bole-Bamboi in the Savannah Region to register at the Bole District Assembly EC registration centre after which he will pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I), his Elders and Imams.



Former President Mahama will also visit the Chiefs and People of Banda Nkwanta in the Bole District as well as the Bamboi Koro and Elders at Bamboi at the North Mo Traditional Council.



On Thursday August 6, 2020 former President John Dramani Mahama will pay a courtesy call on the Sawlawura, Imams and Elders at Sawla and then monitor a Registeration Centre in Sawla.



From Sawla, Mahama will pay a courtesy call on the King and Overlord of the Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) at Damongo and then monitor a Registeration Centre in the Damongo Constituency.



From Damongo former President John Dramani Mahama will pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area (Wasipewura), his Elders and Imams at Daboya and then monitor a Registeration Centre in the Daboya- Mankarigu Constituency.



From Daboya he will move into Buipe in the Central Gonja District (Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency) to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II), his Elders and Imams at Buipe and monitor a registration centre in the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency and depart to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.



The NDC Flagbearer is always welcomed by massive crowds of excited people anytime he is in the Savannah Region where he is extremely popular. He effectively served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for 12 years (1997 – 2009) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.



However his handlers have served notice that they will insist on the social distancing protocols during his visit to the Savannah Region today.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.