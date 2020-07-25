Politics of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama to outdoor his running mate on Monday

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama with his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will outdoor his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, at a ceremony to be held in Accra on Monday.



“The formal outdooring of Professor Opoku-Agyemang will allow her to make her maiden policy statement since her announcement as running mate,” a release issued by the John Mahama campaign team said.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday, July 6 named the partner of former president Mahama for the December 7 presidential elections.



She served in his tenure as the Minister of Education.



Before then, she had risen to prominence as the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, University of Cape Coast.



Her policy statement is, therefore, widely expected to center on education.



The ceremony, to be held in the evening, will be strictly according to Covid-19 safety protocols.



As a result, about 100 people drawn from a wide array of groupings are expected to attend the ceremony, the release signed by Campaign Spokesperson James Agyenim-Boateng noted.





