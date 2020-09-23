General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama to address nation on voters register anomalies Thursday

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will speak on the recent complaints about missing names in the voter register on Thursday, September 24.



According to his campaign team, the former president will address the nation on the issue from the headquarters of the NDC at 1:00pm.



A statement issued by Campaign Spokesperson James Agyenim-Boateng on Wednesday said the NDC leader will speak to the nation “on the integrity challenges of the electoral process and unfolding events that threaten to undermine Ghana’s stability and democracy”.



Mr Mahama on Tuesday, September 22, suspended his four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region and headed straight to Accra to confront the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on the issue.



Before then, he had some hard words for the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa.



“Your incompetence is legendary. There is so much chaos and disorder and it has a potential to create chaos in this country.



“We are not confident in the process that is going on. There is too much anarchy and disorder.”



His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, also suspended her tour of the Central Region to join Mr Mahama in the campaign to get the EC to remedy the errors.



The voter register was compiled between Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday, August 6.



It was exhibited for verification and correction on Friday, September 18 and that process is scheduled to end on Friday, September 25.



So far, the NDC complains that the missing names are largely those of its members.





