Politics of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama thinks Ghanaians have a short memory - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that former President John Dramani Mahama’s bid for a second term is an indication of his [Mahama] firm conviction that the people of Ghana have a short memory.



According to him, if John Mahama did not continue to hold on to this firm believe, he would not have even thought of seeking re-election after subjecting the country to a disaster of management while he was in power.



President Nana Addo Dankaw Akufo-Addo was speaking at an event held at the University of Cape Coast to launch the NPP’s Manifesto for the 2020 elections.



He said “I know that the NDC presidential candidate,His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, believes and says often that Ghanaians have a short memory. And he must hold strongly to this belief, otherwise, I doubt he would have summon the courage to be seeking another term after thedisaster thatwas his presidency.



“Ghanaians might have short memories, but not short enough for us to have forgotten the broken-down freezers, iron, and other household equipment, thanks to the five years of dumsor.”



The President also was of the view that the much touted Free SHS cannot be entrusted in the hands of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama who does not believe in the policy.



“For 8 years, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC kicked against Free SHS and also struggled to implement their watered-down version of the progressively free SHS…free SHS and free TVET can’t be entrusted into your hands.”

