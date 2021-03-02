General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Mahama takes coronavirus vaccine, asks public to disregard conspiracy theory

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Wife

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina on Tuesday March 2 took the coronavirus vaccines.



They got vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra.



He said the only way the country could win the fight against the virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible.



“I believe that all Ghanaians should avail themselves for the vaccines and indeed in Africa, we should be less hesitant about taking vaccines because all of us took vaccines when we were growing up, and it is due to these vaccines that today our children do not get all kinds of diseases like polio and smallpox among others.



“So vaccines are useful in preserving our health and so Ghanaians should disregard all these rumours,” he said after getting vaccinated.



He said, “I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, so everyone would be assured that the vaccines are safe”.