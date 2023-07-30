Mahama takes a swipe at Akufo-Addo over his advice to appointees not to make wealth in his govt

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress and former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the former president, Akufo-Addo has not lived up to his own counsel, which involves persons coming into his government to make wealth for themselves.



Speaking during an event at the Academic City, John Mahama said that although Akufo-Addo served a caution to his appointees over six years ago, even he himself seems to have forgotten that.



He was speaking to the young men and women at the school about their futures, especially those looking to go into politics.



“For some of you who will find yourselves in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution. As President Akufo-Addo said, and I’m quoting him, ‘If your goal is just coming into government is to enrich yourself, then don’t come. Go to the private sector. Public service is going to be exactly that; public service.’



“Very profound words spoken by the president more than six and a half years ago. With what is happening today, I’m sure the president himself does not remember that he spoke these wise words. The day of accountability will always come, and with the increased awareness that Ghanaians have, Ghanaians are demanding to be citizens and not spectators, as the president exhorted them to be,” he advised them.



John Dramani Mahama also spoke to them about leadership, urging them to eschew temptations that will push them into corrupt practices.



“Leadership is full of challenges and you cannot escape these challenges. Leadership is, however, exciting when on focuses and pursues a noble agenda that seeks to serve the best interest of your people. You need to eschew the temptation of using leadership positions to promote personal sectional or partisan interests, to the disadvantage of the organization or the nation that you have been chosen to serve,” he said in a video credited to Citi TV.



