Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

Mahama storms Western Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, is beginning a five-day campaign tour of the Western Region on Monday.



Mr Mahama’s tour of the Western Region follows his five-day tour of the Central Region which ended on Sunday.



He will address the chiefs and people in a number of constituencies as well as interact with cocoa farmers, small scale miners, fishermen, fish mongers, traders, transporters, market women, zongo groups, teachers and other professional groups.



Mr Mahama’s speeches will focus on job creation, his plan to roll out Free Primary Healthcare up to the level of district hospitals as well as plans in the NDC’s manifesto to provide opportinities and employable skills for the youth through state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).



Mr Mahama will end his tour of the Western Region on Friday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.