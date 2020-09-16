Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Mahama stops intended demonstration by concerned citizens of Gonjaland

Former President John Dramani Mahama

An intended demonstration of a group called Concerned Citizens of Gonjaland at Bole in the Savannah Region has been cancelled after much pressure was put on the group by many prominent people from Gonjaland.



A letter from the group to the Bole District Police Commander and copied to the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area on 14th September said; “We wish to withdraw our letter titled ‘Notice of Peaceful Demonstration’ dated 10th September, 2020 because some Elders of Gonjaland have in their typical affable style, dissuaded against us against going ahead with our demonstration”.



The lead convener of the group Mr Mahama Haruna told Bole based Nkilgi FM that they citizens of Gonjaland where former President John Dramani Mahama hails from and their initial thought was to put 3,000 people on the streets of Bole to embark on a counter-demonstration against the Concerned Citizens of Akyem, however, some Elders of Gonjaland got wind of their plans and stopped them.



“A delegation of eminent Gonjas was deployed by His Excellency John Mahama to talk to us into dousing the flaming embers in Gonjaland and even though hundreds of people are not happy we have to succumb to our Elders who are very peaceful and discerning”; Mr Mahama disclosed.



Mahama Haruna added that, “it is clear the effort of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice- President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to create a wedge between Gonjas and Akyems has failed… Gonjas are Guans and have a common history with a number of ethnic groups across about ten Regions in Ghana including the people of Anum Boso not far from Asamankese where the demonstration of the so-called Citizens of Okyeman was held”.



According to lead Convener of the Concerned Citizens of Gonjaland, former President John Dramani Mahama has suffered the most ethnocentric abuse from President Akufo-Addo and his NPP Party but has always kept quiet and keep calling for unity.



The Concerned Citizens of Gonjaland served notice to the Bole Police to embark on a peaceful demonstration stating; “We are demonstrating in support of Former President John Dramani Mahama and to serve notice to a group called Concerned Citizens of Akyem that if former President John Dramani Mahama is banned from Akyem, so will President Nana Akufo-Addo be banned from any part of Gonjaland”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.