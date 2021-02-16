Politics of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Mahama still to lead NDC as flagbearer in 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Irrespective of the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on the Election Petition, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is heating up as most of the grassroots and key leaders of the party are praying for former President John Dramani Mahama to go unopposed as the party’s flagbearer in 2024



“We’ll compel him to go unopposed even if he is not interested. He can’t leave us in the middle of the sea until he leads us to cross it” a member of the party in the Ashanti Region, Nurudeen Hamidan vowed.



According to him, the former president has been able to brand the NDC into an attractive entity and he has been the most popular personality in the party so it will be in the interest of the NDC for John Dramanai Mahama to go unopposed through the congress and once again lead the NDC into victory come 2024



“We will fight Alban Bagbin if he dares contest John Mahama” the former Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He cautioned the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin to refrain from contesting former John Mahama during the party’s congress ahead of the 2024 elections as it could breed sharp divisions.



“If he has been privileged to be elected as Speaker of Parliament, he should concentrate in Parliament and leave the presidential race to the former president to take NDC to the Promised Land in 2024,” he advised.