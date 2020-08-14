General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Mahama still riding his ‘lame horse’ – Buaben Asamoa jabs

play videoFile photo: John Mahama strokes a white horse presented to him by Bawku Naba in 2014

Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said the flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still riding the lame horse that he referred to in 2017.



After the defeat of John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 elections, he made a comment that many interpret to mean that he had referred to his party, the NDC, as a “lame horse.”



“For people talking about leadership and the presidency, it is absolutely premature. If you ride a lame horse into a race and you lose the race, your priority must be to cure the lameness of the horse and not about who will ride the horse,” he said in April 2017.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in Accra on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a press conference addressed by his party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the attributes of the party that Mr Mahama referred to in 2017 persists.



According to him, Ghanaians must reject the NDC and John Mahama on December 7, 2020, to enable Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue with his good work.



“Ghanaians should compare [the] compassionate and competent leadership [Nana Akufo-Addo] to the mismanagement and incompetence of John Mahama who didn’t have the COVID-19 challenges and still couldn’t manage this country to the best of the expectations of Ghanaians.



“In essence what we are asking Ghanaians is whether or not you will change a winning horse to go and sit on a lame horse. A horse you rejected a horse with a broken leg confessed by John Mahama himself,” the NPP Communications Director said.



He said Ghanaians must not lose sight of the good works of the NPP government as the polls open on December 7.



“For us, we are humbly asking that Ghanaians should look at where we are now. Ghanaians should accept, as we have humbly asked them, that we haven’t finished solving their problems,” he added.













