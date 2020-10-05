Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

Mahama starts tour of Western North Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday commenced a tour of the Western North Region.



Prior to entering the Western North Region, he wrapped up his tour of the Ahafo Region on Saturday, after completing a tour of the Bono Region.



While in the Western North Region, Mr Mahama will interact with chiefs, farmers, artisans and the general public. He will focus on the NDC’s policies in the people’s manifesto aimed at improving agriculture and the quality of life of farmers, especially cocoa farmers, skills training and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme, and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).



He will also highlight the NDC’s manifesto plan to roll out a free universal healthcare programme under which the general public can access healthcare for free all the way up to district hospitals.



Mr Mahama will also promote the NDC’s plan to create one million jobs over a four-year period as well as the Big Push plan to invest two billion Ghana Cedis every year in infrastructure for the next five years to stimulate the economy, revive the construction sector and create jobs.

