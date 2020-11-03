General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Mahama sounding like a loser; his claims Akufo-Addo arming vigilantes shameful – NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said former President John Mahama ought to be ashamed of himself for accusing the Akufo-Addo government of arming vigilante groups instead of the security services.



During his tour of the Greater Accra Region, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “The government, which is supposed to protect Ghanaians by retooling the security agencies such as the police and the military with guns and bulletproof vest” has rather “given these weapons to their party vigilantes and you see them using the weapons at the expense of the state security personnel.”



“We knew most of these guys before this government recruited them into the national security and other state security agencies. So, during the week, they work as police and security personnel but during the weekend, they do armed robbery as a part-time job”, Mr Mahama claimed.



Tackling the former President on that allegation, however, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Defence Committee, Mr Seth Acheampong, told journalists at a press conference on Monday, 2 November 2020 that: “The comments by former President Mahama and the attempts by the NDC to politicise the nation’s security forces is irresponsible”.



“His statements are totally false and unfounded, and he ought to be ashamed of himself.



“John Mahama has been using his campaign platforms not so much to rally support for his message as he has no message but increasingly, he is sounding more and more like a candidate who has accepted defeat”, he said.



“He has been on the grounds, and he knows that his change message is not trusted by Ghanaians and his negative campaign against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is not getting him anywhere and it is because Ghanaians know better and feel better.”



“His message for change is not trusted by the public and it is because the people know better, and they know the difference between Akufo-Addo and John Mahama”, he added.



The MP said “the Ghanaian electorate must give John Mahama a clear, decisive, and incontestable defeat just like he received in the 2016 general elections. We must do better and make sure that he will have no excuse to attempt to cause trouble after the December 7 elections. Let us shut him up with the power of the thumb.”





