Mahama solved dumsor, not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's assertion that the Akufo-Addo administration successfully resolved Ghana's power crisis, known as 'dumsor'.



Dismissing Dr. Bawumia's claim, the NDC urged Ghanaians to disregard it, arguing it is inaccurate.



In a recent address as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday, February 7, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the achievements of the current government, including the alleged resolution of dumsor.



He credited this accomplishment to a decisive and deliberate government program aimed at stabilising the economy and addressing various societal challenges.



In response, the NDC issued a press statement contesting Dr. Bawumia's claims, insisting that the power crisis was effectively tackled during the tenure of former President John Mahama, whom they praised as a visionary leader.



The NDC emphasised that President Mahama accepted responsibility for the issue and implemented measures to resolve it, ultimately ending load shedding by 2016.



"The visionary and experienced Nation Builder, President Mahama accepted responsibility for the problem and promised to fix it. Indeed, by 2016 he had comprehensively fixed dumsor and ended load shedding."