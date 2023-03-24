Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over new appointments to the EC, calls for amendment of process

Politics of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The 2020 presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has slammed President Akufo-Addo over the latter’s appointment of three new members to the Electoral Commission (EC).



President Akufo-Addo in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution swore in three new members of the EC governing board on Monday, March 20.



The three included Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng Salima, Ahmed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.



Some persons including Buem MP, Kofi Adams are alleging that Dr. Peter Appiahene is an NPP activist who was a patron of the Tertiary Education Student Confederacy Network (TESCON) – a university wing of the NPP.



Mr. Mahama in reacting to the issue called for the amendment of Article 43(2) of the 1992 constitution to give way for parliamentary approval following the appointments of known party activists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Electoral Commission’s board.



He asserted that “of course, the appointments of known party activists onto the Electoral Commission by our current President may require an amendment of Article 43(2), to provide for parliamentary approval of new Commissioners to the Commission. Let me assure you once again, I remain committed to these reforms”.