Mahama signs book of condolence for Britain's Prince Philip

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has signed a book of condolence for the late Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the Queen of England, Prince Philip.



He signed the book in Accra.



Making this known in a Twitter post, he wrote, "I signed a book of condolence in Accra for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."



He continued that, "He lived a long and fulfilling life during which he touched the lives of many across the World, especially young people."



Prince Philip died on Friday, April 9, 2021, was 99 and was the longest-serving consort in the history of the British monarchy.



"At this time, our hearts go out to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family," John Mahama concluded.



