Mahama ‘shuts down’ Abossey Okai during his interaction with spare parts dealers

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, took his campaign tour dubbed “Building Ghana Tour,” to the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, on Monday, March 11, 2024.



Even though the interaction was meant to be with leaders of the spare parts dealers, the main street at the Abossey Okai markets was filled with 1000s of people.



Mahama, a former president of Ghana, was greeted with cheers from the crowd of spare parts dealers and residents of Abossey Okai during his arrival at the market.



The former president during his remarks, urged the spare parts dealers to look at their current conditions and bring him back to power.



He urged them not to believe in the promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), challenging them (the NPP) to implement all the promises they have made ahead of the 2024 elections now.



“What I’m saying is that if today someone is in government and he comes to promise you that I would implement flat rate for you… what you have to tell the person is that do it now, why must you wait till you’re re-elected.



“If you would cancel the E-Levy, do it now. If you would implement flat rate, do it now. If you are going to remove the Emissions Tax, do it now. Start everything you say you would do for us so that we would know that if you come into office you would work on them,” he said.



