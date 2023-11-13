Mahama should have named his running mate by now - Atik

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has asked the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to name his running mate.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Atik believes the former President's decision is long overdue since it's over 4 months after his election.



"...I was expecting that by now he would've named his running mate by now. The idea behind choosing a running mate is to complement your efforts and sometimes to even make up for some of the deficits in the campaign and so if you delay the very purpose for choosing a running mate would've been defeated..." he indicate.



Listen to him in the video below



