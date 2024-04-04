Mahama saves life of 5-year-old boy battling heart condition

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

John Dramani Mahama has saved the life of a five-year-old pupil at Gbeadese Smart Kids KG/Primary School in Bole.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intervened to save the boy, Adam Ibrahim Jinapor, who had been battling a ‘hole-in-heart’ condition after his attention was drawn to the boy's predicament by Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, the MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency.



The former president made sure the boy was transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and also donated 10,000 US dollars to cover the surgery and upkeep at the hospital.



Ibrahim underwent a successful surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to correct the ventricular septal defect.



The mother of the boy, Aisha Musah, expressed gratitude to the former president, indicating that, at a point, all hopes were lost as the family had no one to turn to for help.



She said the intervention by John Dramani Mahama was timely, adding that the family can now heave a sigh of relief knowing that their boy, who had dropped out of school as a result of his condition, will soon return to school to pursue his dreams.



The family expressed appreciation to the MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, whose role made it possible for their son to receive the needed treatment from Mahama.



John Dramani Mahama is changing the lives of people in his home constituency (Bole-Bamboi).



One particular area he is noted for being supportive of is health.



He has saved the lives of people in critical health conditions by sending them to Accra for good healthcare at his own cost.