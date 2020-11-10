Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama’s worry after 2020 won’t just be his defeat but Martin Amidu – Kow Essuman

Kow Essuman, Lawyer for the President of Ghana

Legal Adviser to the President of Ghana, Kow Essuman believes the defeat of John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections will not be the only headache for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate.



According to him, Mr. Mahama will also be worried about the Special Prosecutor and the impending investigation on the Airbus scandal.



The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has described Mahama as the Government Official 1 in the Airbus scandal.



According to him, he has decided to defer the investigation into the matter because Mahama is currently the flagbearer of the NDC hence cannot be investigated.



Reacting to this issue, Mr. Essuman noted that Mahama will have two things to worry about after the December polls - his defeat and the airbus scandal.



He said, “On December 9, former President Mahama will not only be worried about losing the election by such a huge margin but he will be thinking about Martin Amidu."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.