Source: My News GH

Mahama’s track record on corruption fight better than Akufo-Addo’s - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has argued that former President John Dramani Mahama’s track record on corruption fight is there to see and that puts him straight ahead of current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa said happenings in the ruling NPP in which heads of public institutions are ordered to proceed on leave is a clear vindication of his claim.



Making reference to the ousting of the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, he said “we are saying that safeguarding the independence of the Auditor-General regardless of whoever is there, whether you like the person or not, whether the person is coming after you or not is what we [NDC] will do.”



“That is why I’m saying that the track record of President Mahama is very important. He didn’t allow such things to happen under his sleeves,” he pointed out.



He said page 109 of the NDC’s manifesto state in specific terms that it will strengthen the Auditor General’s office by safeguarding its independence, stressing “we are of the view that the auditor general must be given free room to operate and then there should be no interference.



“The interference on the scale that we have seen, I mean the whole Domelevo episode is a classic example of just how to allow corruption to fester, to thrive. You do not do this just because the auditor general decided to go after senior people or the so-called ‘cat amoles’ in your [NPP] government,” he said.





