Mahama’s running mate slot: NDC female MPs applaud Prof. Naana Jane

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Women Caucus of the NDC in parliament, under the leadership of Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, MP for Ada, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her renomination as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



In a statement issued on March 7 in Parliament following the formal introduction by the party’s national executives, the caucus expressed gratitude to former President John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering confidence in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s leadership.



The announcement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination comes as the NDC gears up for the 2024 elections, aiming to reclaim power after their defeat to the ruling NPP government in the 2020 elections.



This marks the second time Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has been appointed running mate, following her candidacy in the 2020 elections. Despite the previous defeat, the NDC remains optimistic about its prospects in the upcoming elections.



In the upcoming electoral contest, the NDC, led by John Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will face off against the incumbent NPP government, represented by Dr. Bawumia.



The stakes are high as both parties vie for control over Ghana’s governance and political landscape.