Mahama’s return to power possible – Political Scientist

A political scientist at the University of Winneba (UEW), Dr Isaac Brako, has said that the overwhelming victory of the former President, John Mahama, in the just-ended primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) makes it possible to recapture power in the 2024 general election.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV and monitored by Ghanaweb, the political scientist said the former president’s grip on the NDC party and the victory margin in the primaries make him a force to reckon with in the 2024 general election.



“If somebody says the general election is going to be easy, that will be untrue. Both parties must work hard. Anybody who wants to underrate the chances of the former president will do so at his own risk. So all of them will have to work hard,” he said.



When asked if the return of the John Mahama could be a reality, Dr. Brako said it is possible.



“It is possible, but it will heavily rest in the message they sell out. The public is looking out for certain things. And whatever they are looking out for is embedded in the various campaign messages. What was your performance in your first administration? What are you going to say differently that will cause the public to trust you with power again,” he added.



To him, the NDC must invest in their messages to make them attractive enough to the public.



“You must be able to craft an effective message that is attractive,” he continued.



Background:



The opposition National Democratic Congress elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election on May 13, 2023.



In a landslide victory, the former president polled 297,603 (98.9%) against his contender, Kojo Bonsu who polled 3,181 (1.1%) in the election.



The Electoral Commission's returning officer made the declaration in the wee hours of May 14, 2023.



John Dramani Mahama became president of Ghana ahead of the 2012 general election after succeeding his boss, John Evans Atta Mills, following his demise.



The NDC later put John Mahama up as its presidential candidate in the 2012 presidential election, where he clinched victory over his closest contender, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party.



John Mahama lost power in 2016 to Nana Akufo-Addo and subsequently failed to recapture power in 2020 when he was elected flagbearer of the NDC.



Ahead of the 2023 presidential primaries, John Mahama enjoyed wide endorsement within the NDC and was presumed to be the party’s flagbearer in waiting.



Ahead of the election, Dr Duffuor, who is a former finance minister under the erstwhile NDC administration led by John Evans Atta Mills, had sought an interlocutory injunction against the party from going ahead with the election.



At the hearing of his application in Accra High Court, barely 24 hours before the election, Dr Duffuor’s lawyers informed the court that they had been instructed by their client to withdraw the application.



Later, at a press conference on Friday, Dr Duffuor announced his resignation from the flagbearership contest.



