General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Mahama's recent behaviour 'worrying', he should be careful - Nana B

New Patriotic Party's National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye says former President John Dramani Mahama's behaviour in recent times is “worrying” and does not befit his personality as a former President.



This follows John Mahama’s 'refusal to accept' the Supreme Court’s verdict on the 2020 election petition after insisting that the NDC won a majority in parliament but the Electoral Commission through dubious means stole some seats for the NPP.



The 2020 NDC flagbearer in a speech after the ruling indicated that, "I disagree with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court".



He said the court was biased to him and his legal team despite ‘running’ to them for clarification after accusing the Electoral Commission of rigging the 2020 presidential election.



But ‘Nana B’ as affectionately called in politics in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said the former president is gradually losing his credibility.



“He should be careful or soon Ghanaians will not respect him,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



“He [Mahama] went to the Supreme Court first, so why this behaviour? The court gave a comprehensive judge and we must all accept it,” he added.



