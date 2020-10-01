Regional News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Mahama's promise to pay assembly members doesn't hold water - Ahafo Region Assembly Members

Dean of presiding members in Ahafo Region, Adom Agyei Kenneth

The former president, John Dramani Mahama has promised to give salaries to both elected and appointed members of various District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies when voted back into power.



Assembly Members within Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North, and Asunafo South, all in the Ahafo Region, have spoken against that promise and termed it as a palpable lie and deceptive promise.



Addressing the media at, Goaso, the Ahafo Regional Capital in a press conference, the Dean of presiding members who is also an Assembly member for Asuokwao Electoral Area of Tano North, Adom Agyei Kenneth debunked some false publication peddled by purported Assembly members who claim to support the former president.



Mr Adom, who spoke on behalf of the Assembly members called on the National security, with immediate effect to arrest those unscrupulous people because they don't represent even a single electoral area in the region.



The presiding member for Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, who doubles as Assembly member for Fawohoyeden Electoral Area, Jones Afriyie Anto also hammered on a rounded pricket that, Ghana's Constitution and the Local Government Act does not permit them to engage in partisan politics, however, if they are allowed to participate in partisan politics, then, they will rather choose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the former president John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama, who was once an Assembly Member but neglected them during his administration, they claim couldn't even provide the needed logistics to them adding that Akufo-Addo has been able to provide them with motorbikes.



Some of the members added that the creation of the Ahafo Region is even a valuable asset to them because they can easily be identified in the governance system.



There are major road Infrastructures under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo in the region like the Bediako-Kasapin road, Akrodie-Asumura road, Norbeko-Sankore road, Bomaa among others.



The Assembly members called on every tom, dick, and harry to disregard ex-president Mahama's promise of paying them because it is a hollow promise which lacks substance.



They concluded by endorsing the four more for Nana Agenda.

