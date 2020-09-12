General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Mahama’s promise to include private schools in Free SHS deceitful – Dr Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow private Senior High Schools to be part of the free SHS is being critically scrutinized.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who is the current Deputy Education Minister in charge of Basic and Secondary Education has revealed that the promise by the NDC to include private SHS in the free SHS programme is deceitful.



“First of all they said when they assume power they will use one year to build all the E-blocks in order to eliminate the double track system. So if you build all the E-blocks what then are you going to do at the private school?”



He continued; “You’ve built all the classrooms that you need what else are you going to do at the private schools or is that a grand style to deceive them. If you don’t understand the private schools system you might think that NDC are making some useful contribution but that’s not actually the case."



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe Constituency revealed that he has gifted his private SHS which is situated in the Ashanti Region to government because it is not a money-making venture.



“I used to have a private school but it wasn’t built with the intention of making money so I have given it up to the government to take over the administration of the school. Right now it’s been named after Osei Tutu and it’s situated in the Ashanti Region,” he told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com









