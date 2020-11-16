General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama’s promise to free jailed small-scale miners laudable – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party , Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said Former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to free illegal miners who were jailed under President Akufo-Addo’s government is constitutional and sees nothing wrong with it.



“Every president has the right to give Presidential pardon; therefore if he (John Mahama) believes they have arrested and imprisoned some people who engaged in galamsey he can do that. He has done no wrong when he says he is going to release them (imprisoned small-scale miners) from prison,” Nana Obiri Boahen told Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama as part of his campaign promise ahead of the 2020 elections said he will free all jailed small-scale miners if elected to office.



“Because of the fight against galamsey, some of the youth have been arrested. But with our new policy on small-scale mining when we come into power, we are going to start afresh. We know they have offended the law but I believe that these galamsey operators are remorseful so we will give them another chance,” Mr Mahama said this while interacting with the chiefs and people of Abesewa in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency.



After the former President made his intention known, many civil societies like Centre for Social Impact have also criticized the Former President saying his decision to release these illegal miners is “unfortunate and dangerous”.



Meanwhile, some key actors in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have also criticised the FMr Mahama t for making such a promise describing it as political.



However, speaking with Papa Nyameke on Nhyira FM, Nana Obiri Boahen noted that the power for any president to grant amnesty to prisoners is enshrined in the constitution hence it is only unenlightened persons like Kwame Baffoe Abroye who would wail over it.



“It is only unenlightened people like Abronye of the NPP will have problem with the Former President’s decision because it is enshrined in the 1992 Constitution for the president give amnesty to prisoners,” he emphasized.



“Mahama has done no wrong when he says he is going to release them (imprisoned small scale miners) from prison but when they come and do it illegally, then he would be wrong,” Nana Obiri Boahen stressed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.