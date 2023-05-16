Mahama’s pledge to appoint 60 ministers will save Ghana GH¢350m – Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s victory and acceptance speech as a patriotic pledge.



Mr. Mahama delivering an acceptance speech following his victory in the NDC’s Primaries at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Monday, 15 May 2023, pledged his commitment to run a government with fewer officials and appointees as compared to the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.



“I am committed to operating an effective government with not more than sixty (60) ministers. These Ministers together with other appointees of the government will not be entitled to ex-gratia payments after their tenure, as they will commit to that undertaking even before the necessary constitutional amendments, including a review of the controversial Article 71,” Mr Mahama stated.



Reacting to the NDC flagbearer’s speech, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 16 May 2023, the North Tongu MP who went unopposed in the just-ended Primaries, indicated that Mr Mahama would be saving the taxpayer GH¢350 million if he fulfills his pledge.



“John Mahama’s inspiring & patriotic pledge to appoint not more than 60 Ministers & Deputies, and to prevent all his appointees from receiving ex-gratia payments, will at current conditions of service potentially save the Ghanaian taxpayer an impressive GH¢350million in four years,” Mr. Ablakwa posted on the social media platform.