General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Mahama’s mistrust for EC worrying – Nana Obrempong

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Greater Accra communications team Citizen Nana Obrempong has said the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has always opposed every move by the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to Nana Obrempong, John Mahama had an ill-heart for the EC from the very beginning of their operations soon after the appointment of Madam Jane Mensa as Chairperson.



“Mahama always complains about the Electoral Commission he has always talked against their every move, he has a bad heart for the commission,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He added that John Mahama opposed the EC decision to compile new voters’ register, saying it will not be possible and always fighting with the commission and nothing from the EC is good for Mahama.



“Even if Jean Mensa coughs, Mahama will complain so it not surprising Mahama is rejecting the outcome of the elections and fighting with Jean Mensa for rigging the elections meanwhile all the political parties have accepted the results,” he stated.



“John Dramani Mahama should learn Statesmanship from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Mahama is in a state of denial and he will son accept the results of the elections.”



He concluded that no NDC supporter should follow their leaders and engage in violence because the EC has already declared Akufo-Addo as the winner.





