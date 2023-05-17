Mahama's 'landslide' endorsement 'clear warning' to 'nation-wrecking' NPP - Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Unsuccessful NDC flag bearer aspirant Kojo Bonsu has said the landslide victory of former President John Mahama in the party's recently-held internal polls, is clear warning to the governing New Patriotic Party that change is coming.



Mr Mahama has won the flag bearer race held on Saturday, 13 May 2023, with 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast.



His only contender, Mr Bonsu, polled 3,181 votes representing 1.1%.



Some 4,353 ballots were rejected.



Mr Mahama, thus, become the flag bearer of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.



A third aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out of the race at the last hour, citing "blatant irregularities".



In a statement after the polls, Mr Bonsu said Mr Mahama’s "landslide victory is a resounding and clear warning to the government that the NDC, together with millions of disappointed floating voters, shall cause change at the polls in December 2024".



The former Kumasi mayor also urged Dr Duffuor, whom he described as "my senior comrade", "to consider the great value he adds and join forces with the party for us all to wrest power from the nation-wrecking NPP".



He said "regardless of the circumstances surrounding the electioneering process and the outcome of the election itself, we must, now, all join the rescue mission of liberating our mother Ghana from the modern-day imperialism and colonialism practised in a benevolent democracy under this NPP government".



"What is ahead of us is far bigger than any spilled milk", Mr Bonsu noted, adding: "We cannot afford to lose any single effort going into the 2024 general elections and we must be relentless in our united pursuit of victory. Together, we shall be invincible".