Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama’s infrastructure record frightens NPP – Suhuyini

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency

Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has said the record of former President John Dramani Mahama in the area of infrastructure scares the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the NPP is aware of the disappointment of Ghanaians in the current government following, in his view, the low levels of infrastructural development they have seen over the past three and a half years.



Therefore, he said, the government is making every attempt to discredit Mr Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of this year’s polls.



Suhuyini was speaking in reaction to the Town Hall Meeting organized by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra on Tuesday, August 18.



Dr Bawumia said among other things that the current government has undertaken more infrastructural projects than the previous administration.



He since 2017, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has initiated 17,334 infrastructural projects in this country, “Of these, we have completed 8,746 and there are 8,588 ongoing,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said.



He further revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration is adopting a two-way approach towards infrastructural development in the country.



This approach, he said, makes it possible to cover all persons in the country under the project.



Dr Bawumia told the gathering, among which are ministers of state and other dignitaries, that: “Our focus has been to provide infrastructure for all. That has been the focus. And our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold.



“First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro-level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets. Many governments have ignored this historically.



“Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth. “Infrastructure for all includes all amenities that people need to unleash their potentials for their growth in their communities, constituencies and districts.”



But speaking on TV3’s New Day Wednesday, August 19, Suhuyini said “former President John Mahama is going into this year’s elections as someone who has done it before.



“The 2020 elections to every Ghanaian is going to be between someone who did it before and the one who has done nothing.



“The NPP is aware because when they go on the ground they hear the people talk about and testify about the projects that were ongoing in their communities or the projects that were completed in their communities.



“And sometimes the pain with which the people speak about this government I am sure frightens the average researcher in the NPP.”

