Mahama's government developed Ghana Card system, not Akufo-Addo - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has rebuked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for allegedly disregarding the contributions of the John Dramani Mahama administration to the development of the Ghana Card system.



Gyamfi underscored the significant role played by the NDC in advancing the Ghana Card system and deemed it unfair for Dr. Bawumia to overlook their contributions, especially given his position.



He asserted, "Upon assumption of office in 2017, Dr. Bawumia constituted a three-man committee, headed by Prof. Ken Attafuah, to review the contract and implementation of the Ghana Card system."



Sammy Gyamfi continued, stating, "The committee established the facts enumerated above, which is contained on page 1 of the report, and recommended the use of the existing database to continue from where the NDC left off."



He also referenced NIA boss Prof. Ken Attafuah's testimony in parliament, affirming that the contract signed by the NDC/Mahama administration with the Margins Group is the same one being implemented today.



According to Gyamfi, "Clearly, this government only came to continue the implementation of a system that had already been developed by the NDC/Mahama government, as a continuation of what was started under President Kufuor and continued by President Mills of blessed memory. The Ghana Card credit must, therefore, be shared by all successive governments who have contributed to where we are today. Note that Bawumia does not even credit his boss, Akufo-Addo."



In contrast, during his recent address on Wednesday, February 7, as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia highlighted the achievements of the current administration, including the implementation of the Ghana Card system.



He attributed this success to a deliberate and effective government programme, stating, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have secured visa-free travel to a growing list of countries for the benefit of our citizens and businesses."



Dr. Bawumia also addressed the challenges related to passport acquisition, mentioning that "However, the acquisition of passports by Ghanaians at home and abroad has continued to be difficult for many even though it has significantly improved. So far, Ghana has about 4.5 million passport holders and 17 million people enrolled on the Ghana card (which is also an e-passport). To make it easy for Ghanaians to obtain passports, under my government, any Ghana card holder will only have to pay a fee for a passport."



The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, however, stressed that the NDC government started the implementation process of the Ghana Card as far back as 2016, arguing that the NPP government only continued with the system developed by the Mahama government.



He claimed that the Mahama administration, in 2016, collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians and processed about 4.7 million cards.



Commenting on Dr Bawumia's address to the nation, Sammy Gyamfi claimed that the Mahama administration distributed about 900,000 cards before leaving office in 2016.



"Dr. Bawumia deliberately ignored the significant contributions of the NDC/Mahama administration in developing the Ghana Card system to what it is today.



"It is important to note that by 2016, the NDC/Mahama administration had passed the law that makes the Ghana Card the sole document for identification purposes for any transaction (L.I 2111). Collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians. Processed about 4.7 million cards. Distributed about 900,000 cards.



"Clearly, this government only came to continue the implementation of a system that had already been developed by the NDC/Mahama government, as a continuation of what was started under [former] President J. A Kufuor and continued by [former] President J.E Atta-Mills of blessed memory. The Ghana card credit must, therefore, be shared by all successive governments who have contributed to where we are today. Note that Bawumia does not even credit his boss, Akufo-Addo."



