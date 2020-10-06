General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama’s gov’t will create a conducive working environment for teachers – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama’s vice presidential nominee, says the next NDC administration under John Dramani Mahama will create a conducive working environment for all teachers.



Celebrating teachers on the occasion of World Teacher’s Day, the running mate for the flagbearer of the NDC in a statement said that a future NDC administration will improve “capacity and skills for 21st-century education across the nation, including remote teaching and IT literacy”.



Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and minister for education, indicated that Ghana’s educational system continues to survive on the sacrifices that teachers make while imparting knowledge with the limited resources available to them.



“The COVID19 pandemic underscores the urgent need to continuously invest in the training and retention of teachers to meet the peculiar challenges of our time,” she observed.



Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang further noted, “As we mark World Teacher’s Day, I salute the thousands of exceptional teachers across Ghana who embrace each day with dedication and determination to carve a path to progress for their students and for this nation.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.