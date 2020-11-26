Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Mahama’s free SHS claims shocking – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is shocked by claims by former President John Mahama that he introduced the Free SHS policy in Ghana.



The Free SHS policy was a flagship campaign promised of the then Akufo-Addo campaign ahead of the 7th December 2016 general elections.



The Akufo-Addo-led administration subsequently implemented the policy nine (9) months after assuming office on the 7th January 2017 and the programme is currently in its third year of implementation.



“I heard something yesterday that really shocked me. Do you remember my opponent [John Mahama] said I was deceiving Ghanaians when I said I will implement Free SHS if I win the election? He said I was looking for votes that is why I am making the promise of implementing Free SHS. He even said if he has 2 Billion cedis, he will not pay school fees with but will do some more profitable” President Akufo-Addo said.



“Today he [John Mahama] says he brought Free SHS, how possible. It is unacceptable that a whole former President would seek to come back to office based on lies and disinformation. All his false claims are premised on the fact that his campaign is crushing on him” President Akufo-Addo further observed while he addressed traders and drivers at the Odokor Market in a whistle-stop as part of day two of his two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.



Akufo-Addo Woes Traders in Accra



President Akufo-Addo is living no market in the Greater Accra Region untouched by his campaign for re-election ahead of the 7th December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections which is twelve (12) days away from today the 25th of November 2020.



The President on day one visited the Kaneshie Market, Kokompe market, Abeka Market, Anyaa Sowutoum market, among others. On day two, the 25th of November 2020, President Akufo-Addo visited the Mallam, Sakaman market, Agbogbloshie market, and the Dome Market.



In his message to traders, drivers who ply their trade in the markets and residents, President Akufo-Addo consistently maintained that his main opponent in the 2020 general elections, John Mahama, is not a new quantity but a known quantity who’s an abysmal performance in office from January 7th 2009 to January 7th 2017, resulted in Ghanaians kicking him out of office in the 2016 General Elections.



The President has also constantly observed in his rhetoric that Mahama’s quest for a second coming, if the people of Ghana allow same, will send Ghana back to the dark days of dumsor and economic hardship which characterized Mahama’s previous period of rule.





