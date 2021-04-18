Mahama’s enemies in NDC not even up to 1% - Lawyer

Politics of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

"...we need a popular person who will get us the votes...every NDC member wants Mahama; even if he has enemies in the party, it won't be up to 1 percent. He has an overwhelming majority in the party" Lawyer Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, a member of the Communication team of the NDC has indicated.



The NDC Communicator had already averred that it will be a waste of time for anyone to decide to contest former President John Mahama for the position of NDC's 2024 flagbearer.



"If Mahama decides to contest again in 2024, anybody who comes will be wasting their time; he's not going to go unopposed but if you pick a form you will be worrying yourself..." he indicated while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's The Platform programme.



