Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Mahama’s election petition trial to be live on TV – Supreme Court rules

Ghana's Supreme Court

The 2020 election petition will be broadcast live on television following a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday.



The Supreme Court gave the ruling during a preliminary hearing of the case today.



Lawyers of Mr Mahama had argued live broadcast of the proceedings will be in the interest of the state. The court also heard an application by the petitioner to correct some mistakes in his suit.



The opposition NDC on December 30, 2020 filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.



In a statement after filing the petition, the party said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.