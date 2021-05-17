Mahama’s ‘dumsor’ is different from Akufo-Addo’s – Kweku Awotwi

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Former Chairman of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Kweku Andoh Awotwi, has spoken about the differences in the country's frequent power outages 'dumsor' under the reign of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama's era.



In the past two to three months, the country has been plunged into darkness with frequent power outages.



But according to Kweku Andoh Awotwi, the dumsor happening today is caused by challenges relating to transmission of power to consumers while what happened between 2014 and 2016 under the erstwhile Jonh Mahama's administration was caused by inadequate generation capacity.



Hence to him, the claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought dumsor back cannot be true.



“Today, the story is very different. We have a lot of generation capacity available. But the problem actually relates to challenges along the transmission chain, from generation through the transmission to distribution to customers.”



He added that “A lot of our transmission infrastructure especially hasn’t been renewed and the population has caught up with it. So, we find congested lines and old equipment.



“What is happening now is that they are trying to change some of this equipment in key areas, and when you want to change things, some have to go down to allow you to connect. There is a lot of that going on recently,” he told Accra-based Asaase radio.