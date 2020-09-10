General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Mahama's decision to probe J.B Danquah killing very inappropriate - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has rebuked former President John Dramani Mahama for including in his party's manifesto that his government will probe the murder of J.B Danquah-Adu, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North.



Mr. Mahama, at the launch of NDC manifesto dubbed the "People's Manifesto", vowed to "commence investigation into the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and other unsolved issues including the murder of J.B. Danquah-Adu."



The late J.B Danquah-Adu was murdered in 2016 in his home while Ahmed Hussein-Suale also met his untimely death when some unknown assailants ambushed him and shot him to his death.



Touching on Mr. Mahama's statements, Kweku Baako Jnr said he doesn't see how possible Mahama can do what he seeks to do should he become President again.



According to him, the J.B Danquah-Adu's case is pending in the law court and so the NDC capturing it in their manifesto is inappropriate.



"I find it inappropriate. The case is ongoing...If you understand murder trial and they have experienced lawyers and politicians there, so really unless you seek to politicize it, I don't see the basis on which it should be included in a manifesto."



"You can make that statement politically on any platform and I don't think you will have a problem...but to capture it in the manifesto, I have a difficulty," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.





