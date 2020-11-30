General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Mahama’s claims on separatists attacks disappointing – Gov’t

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Government has described as disappointing former President John Mahama’s claim that national security is behind the Volta separatists agenda.



Speaking in an interview with Pan African TV, Mr Mahama said that information available to the NDC indicates that the attacks were not carried out by members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.



He said the attacks were done at the behest of the National Security as part of a grand plan by the ruling government to suppress votes in the Volta Region.



“We don’t know what they are deploying those soldiers to the Volta Region for. Maybe to intimidate the people. The Western Togoland people who went to put sand on the Sogakope road, they are not the real Western Togolanders. They are not Efo’s (referring to Papavi) people”.



“This is an instrument of National Security so they tell them what to do. We have intelligence that on that day they will attempt to disrupt things in the Volta Region and if they do it’s because National Security wants to suppress the votes in the Volta Region,” Mr Mahama said.



Reacting to the claim, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the responsible thing to do was for Mr Mahama to provide evidence to back his claim.



” We are not generally surprised that he will accuse state security agencies of being behind the criminal act of some so-called secessionist



” We are disappointed that a former Commander in Chief he is willing to drag state security agencies, the military and the Police, of being behind the attacks without even providing evidence to the general public. I think that the responsible thing to do is to make his evidence available to the appropriate state agencies to investigate”.





