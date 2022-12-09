Mahama's call for support for congress: NDC is not 'broke' - Edudzi insists

Politics of Friday, 9 December 2022

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, has refuted claims that the NDC is financially constrained following a call by ex-President John Dramani Mahama for Ghanaians to support the party’s upcoming national election.



According to him, Mahama's intention was for the masses to own the party so that it is not controlled by a few rich people.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Edudzi added that the move will also stop people who fund the party's activities with their money from demanding contracts and other favours if the party comes to power.



“This is not an issue of the NDC being broke. We want our people to own the party. Most of the time, if rich people put their monies into parties’ affairs, they come making demands. Assuming that we need GH¢2 million for the upcoming congress and I come to Tikese and you give me all the money, if I come to power, you will come to me and tell me that because you funded the congress, I should give you certain contracts.



"However, if all party members contribute GH10 each and we use the money raised for the congress, nobody can come and make demands.



“So, this initiative of HE (John Dramani Mahama) is to ensure that citizens, NDC members, own the organisation, the administration, and the finances of the party. It is all about collective ownership, it is not an issue about the party being broke. As for brokenness, the entire country is broke,” he said in Twi.



The former president, in a video message, called on Ghanaians to support the NDC’s upcoming National Delegates Congress, slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of GHS10 each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate,” Mahama said.



