Mahama’s call for debate pointless, unnecessary – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has said it is unnecessary for a debate to take place between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama on infrastructure.



He told Martin Asiedu-Dartey on the TV3’s News@10 Thursday August 20 that the kind of debate Mr Mahama is calling for has been ongoing within the media space among stakeholders since Tuesday August 18 after the Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recounted the achievements of the government with respect to infrastructure.



The vice president had said since 2017, the government of President Akufo-Addo has initiated 17,334 infrastructural projects in this country.



“Of these, we have completed 8,746 and there is 8,588 ongoing,” Dr Bawumia said.



But Mahama on his campaign tour of the Volta Region called on Akufo-Addo to come for a one-on-one debate if he thinks that he has performed better than the previous administration.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Akufo-Addo any day, anytime, anywhere. And we will settle the matter once and for all,” Mahama said on Wednesday.



Reacting to his call, Pius Hadzide said, “that invitation is pointless and unnecessary.



“It is a desperate and smart way of Mr Mahama to run away from a discussion or debate that is already ongoing on infrastructure of the first term of every administration.”

