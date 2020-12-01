General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Mahama’s allegations about me are false – Prof Adei

Prof Stephen Adei, Board Chair, Ghana Revenue Authority

Prof Stephen Adei, the Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has said allegations levelled against him by John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Presidential Candidate are “untrue, false and malicious”.



He indicated that, it is unbefitting of someone like the former President, who is also seeking to lead the country for a four more term as President.



“To allege criminality and impinge on my integrity as a citizen with unblemished career as an economist, diplomat, former Rector, Emeritus Professor of Leadership and Economics as well as one who is ethically not ashamed born-again Christian, theologian and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ is most unfortunate, John,” Prof Adei wrote in a statement copied to GhanaWeb.



“…And to do so taking advantage of social media is regrettable. I, therefore, seek an unqualified apology from H. E. John Dramani Mahama, or I will advise myself after December 7 as I would not like to distract him from his seemingly desperate effort to win the forthcoming elections by any means.”



John Dramani Mahama in an exclusive interview with Kwesi Pratt Jnr in Tamale claimed without evidence that Prof Stephen and Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, are involved in a dubious act which has been uncovered at the GRA.



He indicated that, the move sought to paint a rosy picture of the GRA’s macroeconomic indicators and their conduct is a criminal act.





“Some of these things have been very criminal and I’m surprised that Prof. Adei as Chairman of GRA could connive to do something as criminal as this,” Mahama said.



Read Prof Stephen Adei’s full statement below





