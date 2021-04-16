Mahama’s Ho Airport looks like somebody’s single room self contain – Chairman Wontumi

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said John Mahama’s Ho Airport looks like a single room self contain because John Mahama pocket more than 90% of the project cash for himself.



He also added that the upgrades to the Kumasi Airport made it look like a kitchen.



“The airport which was built in Volta region by John Mahama is like somebody’s single bedroom house. He lied to us that he spent $25 million on it but he only spent $1 million out of the $25million on it."



Wontumi called for pressure to be mounted on John Mahama to explain where the rest of the money went.



“We should ask him where the remaining $24million has gone to”, adding that “John Mahama built a kitchen airport in Kumasi. He told us they used $29m dollars but when the NPP took over, we brought someone to come and value the project and it turned out he used only $4 million”, he added.



Completed in 2017 by the John Mahama administration, the Ho airport had not been in user for over three years. In January 2021, Africa World Airlines (AWA), a private carrier announced that it will start flights to the Ho Airport in April 2021 with two weekly services from Accra.



It started this week.