Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Mahama’s $10 billion ‘Big Push’ would be spent on women - NPP member alleges

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, has alleged that the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will spend the $10 billion ‘Big Push’ he promised Ghanaians should he win the December 7 polls, on women.



John Dramani Mahama in his campaign said the new NDC government will pump $10 billion into infrastructure, the construction of industry, engineering, and other professionals which will bring lots of artisans to work.



Mahama said, “We are looking at what I call the Big Push, injecting some $10 billion to dualise our roads, complete the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, finish all the hospital projects that have been left abandoned, and construct bridges to open up the country.”



Reacting to this on Rainbow radio, the Communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party said Mahama's claim is untrue.



He asked Ghanaians not to believe the words of Mahama as he has lost his credibility.



"The $10 billion would be used to push the buttocks of women. Mahama is a slay queen president. He is not credible,” he said, as quoted by Rainbowradioonline.

