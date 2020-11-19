Politics of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Mahama returns to Ashanti region to continue campaign tour

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama will be heading back to the Ashanti Region to continue his campaign which he cut short following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, a statement from the regional arm of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced.



Signed by Mr Kwame Zu, the statement said the presidential candidate of the NDC will arrive on Friday, 20 November 2020 at the Kumasi Airport “at 7am prompt and the secretariat urges constituency executives, parliamentary candidates, branch executives, stakeholders, party members, sympathisers and the general public to be at the airport to welcome Ghana’s next President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama”.



Read the full statement below:



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS



ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT



Thank You.



Signed

Kwame Zu

Ashanti Regional Secretary, NDC

19.11.2020

